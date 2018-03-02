The Film Yap’s picks for The Oscars

… and the winner is! We can’t wait to hear those words Sunday night, but before we do, The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares HIS PICKS for the big night!

Best Picture

The Nominees:

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Prediction: “The Shape of Water”

Pick: “Lady Bird”

Best Actress

The Nominees:

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Prediction: Frances McDormand

Pick: Frances McDormand

Best Actor

The Nominees:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Prediction: Gary Oldman

Pick: Gary Oldman

Best Supporting Actress

The Nominees:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Prediction: Allison Janney

Pick: Laurie Metcalf

Best Supporting Actor

The Nominees:

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Prediction: Sam Rockwell

Pick: Tie between Willem Dafoe and Woody Harrelson

Best Original Screenplay

The Nominees:

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

Prediction: “Get Out”

Pick: “Lady Bird”

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Nominees:

“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory

“The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

“Logan,” Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green

“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin

“Mudbound,” Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Prediction: “Call Me by Your Name”

Pick: “Logan”

Best Director

The Nominees:

“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro

Prediction: Guillermo del Toro

Pick: Greta Gerwig

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.