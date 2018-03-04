Hundreds honor Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All day Saturday people stopped by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office to honor Deputy Jacob Pickett, who the sheriff said will not survive his injuries after being shot in the line of duty on Friday.

It began with a procession, with Deputy Jacob Pickett’s squad car brought back where it belongs: the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Two cranes held up a giant American flag. Below, deputies held one another and community members, weeping for their lost hero. And next to them, a memorial with hundreds of flowers, teddy bears, American flags and letters to Pickett.

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” said Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen. “Our souls are torn apart.”

Some of the people who stopped by knew Pickett.

“He always made you smile, and he did a darn good job at his job,” said

Others who stopped by did not know him.

“Praying for officers around the country, whether being in Indiana or not, trying times,” said Nicholas Harmon, from Frankfort.

Harmon is in school and wants to be a state trooper. He brought two dozen donuts for the sheriff’s office.

“Because we know they’re working around the clock right now and how hard of a time it is for them,” he said.

That support extends. The sheriff’s office will get some help protecting the roads and the jail while they grieve.

“Agencies across this state have come together to support us,” said Nielsen, specifically mentioning IMPD, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The families of 20 Boone County first responders and the county prosecutor’s office lined two miles of streets with blue ribbons and American flags.

“We wanted to do something, and this is our way of doing it,” said Kim Funk, who works for the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brooke Carlson, whose husband is a Lebanon police officer, brought her two kids to help. She said it’s important for them all to support the sheriff’s office.

“Tomorrow it could be us,” she said.

As day turned to night, people continued to show up. That included a sheriff’s deputy, with his K-9, saluting a photo of Pickett by his squad car.

Pickett had a K-9 named Brik.

Tough days lie ahead for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. But they’re not alone. Saturday night, several dozen people holding candles listened as one member of the community spoke, saying they all need to be behind the department.

Nielsen said the Pickett family, Jacob’s wife and two children, have felt the outpouring of support. Jacob’s wife had a message for everyone.

“So her personal message to everyone is thank you,” said Sheriff Nielsen.

Churches in Lebanon announced Saturday they’d hold a community prayer night on Sunday. Click here for more information.