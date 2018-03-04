Man dies following early morning fire on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead after a house fire on the city’s west side early Sunday.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 10th Street.

Fire officials said the 68-year-old male victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition before he later succumbed to his injuries.

Crews pull 68 y/o male from structure fire at 3424 W 10th St. CPR started but man does not survive injuries. 5th fatality in #IFD service district in 2018 pic.twitter.com/adPrs8I8yK — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) March 4, 2018

The death marks the 5th fire-related fatality in the IFD District for 2018.

Damages from the fire are believed to be around $40,000.

There has not yet been any word on what may have caused the fire.