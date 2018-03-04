Man dies following early morning fire on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead after a house fire on the city’s west side early Sunday.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 10th Street.
Fire officials said the 68-year-old male victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition before he later succumbed to his injuries.
The death marks the 5th fire-related fatality in the IFD District for 2018.
Damages from the fire are believed to be around $40,000.
There has not yet been any word on what may have caused the fire.