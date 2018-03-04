Retailers updating cash registers to accommodate newly legalized Sunday alcohol sales

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hoosiers will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages today at grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores and pharmacies for the first time on a Sunday in Indiana history.

Wine, liquor and beer purchases are now legal statewide on Sunday between the hours of 12 and 8 p.m. following the repeal of Indiana’s ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales. The ban was first instated in 1816 and ended Wednesday with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signing of Senate Bill 1.

The new law has prompted major retailers, including Kroger, to make staffing changes and cash register software upgrades at Indiana stores.

“We have changed the cash registers so they will be operating from 12 to 8 [p.m.],” explained Eric Halvorson, a spokesperson for Kroger. “And if somebody does come through trying to purchase outside of that window, the cash register will say, ‘Not for sale.'”

The company looks forward to eliminating confusion and embarrassment for customers new to Indiana or visiting from out of state, he added, saying he also expected some local shoppers to feel “relieved” they would no longer need to schedule grocery shopping trips around the ban on Sunday alcohol sales.

One Kroger customer who visited the Carmel store on Saturday said he planned to return the following afternoon to purchase alcohol on Sunday simply “because [he] can.”