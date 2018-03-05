Anderson teaching assistant facing charges after allegedly having sexual relations with two students

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — One man was taken into custody after officials said he had a sexual relationship with two students.

Brody Pickering, 19, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student in February. It was later discovered that he had also been sexually involved with a 17-year-old Anderson High School student dating back to 2017.

Pickering faces charges of child seduction and official misconduct, both felonies.

Pickering was employed as a TA since 2017. An official with Anderson Community Schools later informed 24-Hour News 8 that Pickering had been terminated from his position.

He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.