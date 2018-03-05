GOP Senate candidate Braun drops immigration ad after outcry

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. Senate candidate from Indiana is discontinuing a television ad featuring an Uber driver and an Indianapolis Colts player who were killed in a suspected drunken-driving crash by a person in the country illegally.

Republican Mike Braun told The (Angola) Herald Republican on Saturday he didn’t expect the negative reaction it received.

Deb Monroe, widow to Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe, previously told The Associated Press that the ad “devastated” her family and called on Braun to take it down.

Monroe and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson were killed Feb. 4 in Indianapolis.

The ad narrated by Braun called for a crackdown on immigration and displayed pictures of Monroe and Jackson, along with the mug shot of Manuel Orrego-Savala, a Guatemalan man charged in the crash.