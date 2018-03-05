Health organizations coming together to protect athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IU Health has donated four brand new automated external defibrillator devices to Special Olympics Indiana.

Researchers says more than one 1,000 lives are saved each year by AEDs.

They can save lives at sporting events if athletes experiences sudden cardiac arrest.

The survival rate cardiac arrest outside of the hospital is only about 10 percent.

But when bystanders start CPR and use AED, the survival rate increases to about 40 percent.

