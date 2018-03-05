Man arrested after being found asleep at wheel in Columbus intersection

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One man was placed under arrest for driving under the influence after he found asleep at the wheel in traffic.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday when officials responded to the area of US 31 and Central Avenue on response of an unresponsive man.

Upon arrival, an officer had difficulty in waking 24-year-old Jesse Harris, as his vehicle was still in gear and began to roll before later coming to a stop.

Harris was placed under arrest after submitting to a breathalyzer test.

He faces a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.