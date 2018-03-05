Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Goss to be laid to rest Monday

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy will be laid to rest on Monday after he died unexpectedly last week.

Deputy Steven Goss passed away early Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

The department went on to say, “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are lifted for the family and friends during this difficult time. God Speed. Rest easy Brother, we will take it from here!”

Goss was with the department’s warrant division and he recently received the Medal of Valor. He spent 19 years in law enforcement.

The funeral will be at Mt. Gilead Church in Mooresville at 11 a.m. Monday.

After the funeral, a police motorcade will escort Deputy Goss and his family to Olive Christian Church Cemetery in Paragon for a graveside service and burial. The specific procession route can be found here.

Goss is survived by his mother, wife, three sons, brothers, sisters and other family members.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses. More information on that can be found here.

Condolences can be left through the Moore Funeral Home obituary page.