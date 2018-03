Related Coverage Danica Patrick ready for the spotlight again at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you have a reserved ticket for the Indianapolis 500, expect to get a blue envelope in the mail soon.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles and the U.S. Postal Service got them ready to be mailed Wednesday afternoon.

Tickets are mailed annually in tens of thousands of the famous light blue envelopes.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 is May 27.