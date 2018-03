INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fund is in place to help the family of fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Darren Peck, with Deputy Jacob Pickett Memorial Fund, stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

The fund provides a line of deputy death benefits to families to Hamilton County deputies and Noblesville police and firefighters.

To learn more about this segment and the fund to help Deputy Pickett’s family, click on the video.