Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: March 9-11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are a few things going on around town this weekend.

1. 60th Flower and Patio Show/Log & Timber Home Show

It’s opening weekend for the Flower and Patio Show, now in its’ 60th year! Head over the the West Pavillion and Exposition Hall at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this Saturday (10a-9p) or Sunday (10a-5p) to get tips and ideas from your favorite home and garden celebrities. Also included in admission: a plant market, feature gardens, workshops and more. TICKETS are $14 at the door, $12 online or $11 when you get a coupon from Ace Hardware.

Also at the State Fairgrounds this weekend: The Log and Timber Home Show runs Friday to Sunday (various hours) at the Agriculture/Horticulture Building. Talk to industry experts, gather ideas and build your dream. 3-Day tickets for the event are $15 online and $20 at the door (children under 18 are FREE).

2. 500 Festival – 6 Miler

The 500 Festival Miler Series is a unique opportunity for runners to gauge their preparation progression for the 2018 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. This Saturday is the 6 miles race, the second of 3 low-pressure opportunities to train ahead of the big race in May. The entire series costs $60 and begin at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

3. Pre-St. Paddy’s Events

If you’re trying to start building up a tolerance a week ahead of the normal St. Paddy’s Day festivities, here are a few “green” events in town this weekend!

The St. Practice Day Pub Crawl is this Saturday from 5-10 p.m. in Broad Ripple and a portion of the proceeds will help support the Alzheimer’s Association, Happy Hollow Children’s Camp and JCI Indy. Included in the ticket price (just under $20 with fees, or around $15 if you can find 3 friends to tag along) are cover charges to participating bars, 2 free Coors Light tickets, a St. Practice Day Scarf and more. Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.

If pub crawls are not your thing, but you still want to get in the St. Paddy’s spirit without fighting the crowds next weekend, check out Pat Grant, an Irish tenor, perform at the Indianapolis Liederkranz this Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. TICKETS cost just $10.

4. Reel West Silent Film + Orchestra

The Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra is hosting a unique event at the Schrott Center for the Arts on the Butler University Campus this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There will be a silent film double-feature with the ICO performing live over the films (Harold Lloyd’s An Eastern Westerner (1920) and Safety Last (1923). TICKETS start at just $10!

5. Weekly Music Round-Up

Friday:

Bill Lancton (Santana Tribute) – Jazz Kitchen – 5 p.m.

Lydia – Hoosier Dome – 7 p.m.

Saturday:

Sunday:

6. Great North Run and Fitness Fair

North Central H.S. will host the Great North Run and Fitness Fair this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Choose between a 5k, a 10k or a fun run, beginning at just $10.

7. Indiana VEX Robotics State Championships

TechPoint Foundation For Youth will host the inaugural Indiana VEX Robotics State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The competition will be the largest State Championship in the country, gathering 300 teams from elementary, middle and high schools across Indiana. Lucas Oil Stadium will showcase Indiana’s top robotics teams for the very first time at the “Super Bowl of STEM!”

8. Sports of all Sorts

Both the Indiana Pacers and the Indy Fuel are in town this weekend, with the Pacers hosting the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. Friday and the Fuel hosting the nearby rival Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:35 p.m. Friday. The Indy Fuel will be showcasing unique Spongebob Uniforms for Nickelodeon Night and the Pacers will try to continue to battle for favorable playoff position as they host the struggling Hawks.