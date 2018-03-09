Docs: Fatal Lafayette shooting was self-defense

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Court documents reveal the man who was shot to death Friday was in the process of robbing his shooter.

According to court documents, Thayer Summers, 30, was shot after he demanded money and hit Curtis Stewart in the head with his gun.

Officers observed a bump and abrasion to Stewarts head Friday.

Stewart told police he was worried Summers was going to shoot him, so he decided to take out his own gun to shoot first.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, police found Summers lying dead with a gunshot wound in the area of 9th and Virginia streets with a black BB gun nearby.

Stewart told police this all started when he was hanging out with Brooke Stichter the night before. She directed him to park in an alley.

She told police she let Summers know where Stewart was parked, got out of the car and left the area.

A few minutes later, she said she witnessed Summers walk toward Stewarts car and then heard a gunshot.

She said when she got in her car to get away, she noticed Summers on the ground.

Stichter told police Summers saw a picture of money Stewart had sent to her before the incident. She said thats when Summers started coming up with a plan to rob him.

Stichter is being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail on a preliminary charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Prosecutors have 72 hours to file formal charges against Stichter.