Ball State student off ventilator after hit-and-run on spring break in Florida

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Ball State University student student critically injured on a spring break trip to Florida is doing better.

Drew Akers’s dad said he was taken off a ventilator Friday and was stable on Monday. Akers could be moved out of the intensive care unit by the middle of this week.

Police in Fort Lauderdale, Floirda, said Akers was hit by a car while trying to cross a street last week. The driver left the scene.

His parents had told 24-Hour News 8 that doctors put Akers in a medically induced coma because of skull and facial fractures and bleeding in the brain.

His dad said the family hopes to get him home soon to continue rehabilitation.