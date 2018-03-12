Exhibit honoring Robert Kennedy Indy speech unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A special tribute was unveiled Monday morning ahead of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett helped unveil an exhibit at the Indianapolis International Airport. It features pictures and stories from people who were in Indianapolis the night MLK died and when presidential candidate Robert Kennedy told a crowd of supporters about his death.

The site where that speech took place is now Kennedy-King Park in Indianapolis. Congressional leaders from Indiana are trying to turn the park into a national historic site.

