Monday Mailbag: Baby and Kid Products

Finn and Emma: DreamWorld gift box

Bodysuit is perfect for all sizes and activity levels, from your little one’s first day in the world to their first birthday celebration.

Made from buttery-soft, G.O.T.S. certified 100% organic cotton, it features easy-snap lead/nickel-free fasteners for quick access when changing or bathing.

Knit toys are hand-made by artisans in Vietnam using G.O.T.S. certified 100% organic cotton yarn.

Choose between Raccoon or Bunny. Retails: $45.

Finn + Emma- www.finnandemma.com

Welcome to the land of Finn + Emma, where we live in the balance of stylish and sustainable, whimsical and sophisticated, classic and contemporary. With fresh prints, modern colors, and heirloom quality construction, we are creating a new world for the organically grown baby. One where boring designs and toxic chemicals are a thing of the past, and adorable, wearable, remarkable organic cotton is abundant! Only the finest 100% organic cotton, eco friendly dyes, and all natural wood will do for your little munchkin, and we’ve got plenty. And on top of that, our garments and accessories are produced in fair trade settings that focus on social and economic independence for local people, women especially, working to provide for their families in a safe and fair environment.

A good night’s sleep means happy baby, happy family. Wicked Sheets Little Sleepers crib sheets provide moisture control and cool-softness for your little sleeper. The Wicked Sheets crib sheet is the comfort sleep solution for babies who might be waking up from overheating or wet bedding due to sweating, dribbling, or drooling. The Wicked-Cool™ crib sheets are quick drying, stay two to three degrees cooler to the touch, and are UV impenetrable, which inhibits the absorption of heat from all light sources. Free of dyes, bleaching agents and chemicals. $49.95 at https://wickedsheets.com/product/cooling-crib-sheet/

Tranquilo Soothing Mat:

By mimicking the sounds and motions of a mother’s womb using vibrations and white noise, Tranquilo Mat helps babies fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Removable and washable

100% cotton cover

CPSIA safety-tested

No weight limit

Battery-operated

(batteries sold separately)

Continuous or

60-minute shut off

Water-resistant interior

https://www.tranquilomat.com/

Feltman Brothers: Knit Cardigan and Bloomer Set (Sea Coral 3 months)

The Knit Cardigan and Bloomer Set from Feltman Brothers is a classic combination of cute and cozy.

The cardigan has short kimono sleeves and a scalloped knit edging around the neck, and ties in the front with the most adorable monkey knot strings.

Beneath the cardigan are sweet little bloomers, with a nice waistband and petite little button accents along the sides.

This set comes in ivory and sea coral. Retails: $59.50

Feltman Brothers: Knit Overalls (Blue 3 months)

This adorable outfit features a cute little pocket on the front and two petite buttons attaching the shoulder straps to the body of the overalls.

This piece comes in coral, blue, and tan, and is perfect for both boys and girl. Retails: $45.95

Feltman Brothers: Pointed Knit Bonnet

It features beautiful pointelle knit along the scalloped edge, as well as a pointelle dot design, and a darling pointelle flower sure to steal your hearts.

Bonnet comes in either pink or white. Retails: $18.75.

Feltman Brothers- www.feltmanbrothers.com

Feltman Brothers offers a distinctive collection of finely crafted, classic styled clothing and accessories for the little loved ones in your lives. Their products are available in sizes newborn to toddler. Founded in 1916, Feltman’s has a long history of providing high quality, exquisitely styled, hand embroidered clothing for baby boys and girls. The Feltman Brothers collection began with our line of hand-made dresses and because of its soaring popularity, we soon expanded to include Christening gowns, rompers, bubbles, body suits, booties, bonnets, blankets, and more.