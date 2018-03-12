New greenway coming to city of Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — There are big changes ahead for the city of Beech Grove. In the years to come, a multi-million dollar greenway will be added to the community.

The 2.5 mile trail will run through the city and the parks system. It will feature four bridges and five trailheads. One of those trailheads will be on Albany Street at the site of what was once Franciscan Hospital.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley said the greenway will make the city better for everyone who lives in the area.

“I’ve always considered it a quality of life issue. We’re one of the very few cities in central Indiana that doesn’t have a greenway system so we need to catch up with the times,” Buckley said.

The more than $3 million greenway will start behind Little & Sons Funeral Home, wind through the park, go behind South Grove Intermediate School, go over the creek, onto Emerson Avenue and stop in front of the Taco Bell.

“It just makes everything better for everybody that lives around here. We’re looking forward to it. I think it changes almost everything in the city,” Buckley added.

Construction is set to begin anytime after July 1, 2020. The mayor said that planning is on schedule and during the 2019 paving season, there will be work done on 15th Street to prepare for the new trail.

The city is seeking input from the community on what the final trail should look like so those with good ideas are encouraged to reach out.