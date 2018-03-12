Wintry mix could cause slick roads Tuesday morning

Back to the semiwintry pattern across central Indiana tonight and Tuesday.

THIS EVENING: Scattered light rain and some scattered snow showers may fall from time to time across central Indiana. Temps for the evening should stay above freezing, so most roads should be OK.

OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWERS: Scattered snow showers will fall overnight. Temps will drop below freezing around 2 a.m., so any moisture on untreated roads will freeze heading into the morning commute.

SNOW SHOWERS TUESDAY: A strong northerly flow and an upper-level disturbance will combine to produce pockets of scattered snow showers that could reduce visibility and cause slick roads. Temps should reach above freezing during the day, so any snow accumulation should mainly be on grassy surfaces.

8-DAY FORECAST: Snow showers will taper to flurries by Wednesday morning, then skies should clear out and last through Thursday. On Friday, we will keep dry for now, but the weekend will see scattered rain showers Saturday and Sunday. Monday will see rain chances as well. Cooler air returns next Tuesday.