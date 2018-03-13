Jane Austen and Sherlock Holmes events at Tina’s Traditional

What did people eat in the 1800s?

Tina Jesson, owner of Tina’s Traditional Old English Kitchen & Tea Room, is hosting a dinner for $35 that will feature food inspired by Jane Austen’s novels and letters.

Enjoy authentic recipes from the regency period at “Jane Austen Night, Dinner with Mr Darcy” on Friday March 16th in Carmel or Saturday, March 17th in Columbus from 6 – 8 p.m.

​Expect to dress for the occasion as characters from the books will be joining for dinner. Tea and Fruit Cordials will also be served.

At the end of the month, solve a murder mystery over a Great British dinner.

Sherlock Holmes Murder Mystery Evening at Tina’s Traditional is on Friday March 30th in Carmel from 6 – 8 p.m. for $49.

Attendees play a part (limited to first 12). Door prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed character from the books.

March is all about scones at Tina’s Cookery School Program, which took place on March 11th.

Take part in Tina’s next Cookery School Program for $75 for a two-hour session at Tina’s home in Brownsburg on the second Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. The program includes ingredients, recipes to take home and of course, sampling of the foods made. Classes are limited to six people.

April’s featured dish is Yorkshire Pudding & Toad in the Hole.

For more scone recipes from Tina, you can purchase her new cookbook, Tina’s Traditional Book of Scones, on Amazon now.

Cranberry Scones

INGREDIENTS (Makes 6 Scones – Metric/Imperial US):

225g/8oz self-raising flour

½ teaspoon salt

50g/2oz Dried Cranberries

50g/2oz butter

150 ml/1/4 pint full fat milk

2 cups all‐purpose flour sifted with 2 teaspoons of baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 oz/ ¼ cup sugar

2oz/ ¼ cup Dried Cranberries

½ stick butter

½ cup full fat milk

METHOD:

Add flour, baking powder and salt to a mixing bowl or food mixer. Cut butter in to slices and add to bowl. Rub using your figure tips or if using mixer, turn to number 1 speed, until mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Stir in enough milk to make a soft dough. Add dried cranberries, and knead by hand to mix in. Knead lightly on a floured surface the roll out to 1cm/½ inch think.

Cut scones using a 5cm/2 inch cutter, dipped in to flour to prevent sticking. Put scones on a greased baking sheet, or use baking parchment to prevent sticking.

Use a little egg or milk to glaze with a pastry brush. Bake in a hot oven: 450F, 230C, Gas Mark 8; Fan Assisted: 400F, 210C. Bake for 15 minutes until well risen, golden and cooked.

The next discussion in Tina’s Tea Time Tales is on Tuesday, March 27th in Columbus and Friday, March 30th in Carmel. Tina will cover “History in a Tea Cup,” which will focus on how tea china was developed and its use in films and TV.

