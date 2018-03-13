Katherine Nagy to perform at downtown canal greening

St. Patrick’s Day festivities kick off in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 15th!

Singer/songwriter Katherine Nagy will be performing at the Hoosier Lottery Greening of the Canal from 5 – 5:30 p.m., prior to Mayor Joe Hogsett greening the canal at 5:45 p.m.

Katherine will be joined onstage by Pat Brearton, Gary Wasson & Jane Shull Rupert and will be singing some of her original and favorite Irish songs.

The Hoosier Lottery Greening of the Canal is a free, family event and food trucks will be on site. Free parking is available at The Indiana Historical Society Building.

Katherine will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day (Saturday, March 17th) with a set at the Aristocrat Restaurant & Pub at 5 p.m.

Following the weekend festivities, Katherine is taking a break from performances to record new music in hopes of releasing her first full-length CD in the fall!

Watch Katherine’s performances of “Danny Boy” and “Gypsy Lady,” – the lead single off of last March’s Gypsy Lady EP, which was a collection of songs reflecting on her childhood and family in Ireland. Gypsy Lady EP is available on iTunes, Apple Music & Spotify.

To learn more, visit:

• https://www.facebook.com/katherinenagy.rocks

• Twitter: @Gypsyladymusic

• Instagram: @katherinenagymusic