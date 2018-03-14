Man dies following semi collision in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after his vehicle collided with a semi-tractor Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. when officials responded out to a crash on U.S. 24 at County Road 600 East.

Early investigations determined 24-year-old Joshua Kilgore was driving his vehicle northbound on CR 600 East before colliding with a semi-tractor carrying livestock on U.S. 24. Officials believe Kilgore failed to yield at the median crossover before he pulled into the path of the semi.

Kilgore died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.