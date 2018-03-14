New Fishers AgriPark to raise produce for local food pantries

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Mayor Scott Fadness said Fishers is turning to farming for its newest park.

During his State-of-the-City address Wednesday, Fadness announced that the city chose Brandywine Creek Farms to operate a 30-acre park that will be called Fishers AgriPark. Brandywine Creek Farms is a nonprofit organization that provides locally raised produce to central Indiana food pantries.

The park will feature crop fields, some livestock, aquaponics, an outdoor classroom, farmers market and eating area, as well as beehives and honey production.

Fadness said Fishers AgriPark will be the largest city park in the country solely dedicated to a working farm. He added that it will fill a need within the Fishers community.

“Fishers AgriPark will be a new educational and environmental amenity for Fishers, enhancing our quality of life and helping to reduce hunger in our city,” said Fadness. “It also will provide opportunities for volunteers to get their hands dirty and help grow food that will be donated to local food pantries. It’s an asset unlike anything we have.”

The park will be located at 113th Street and Florida Road.

Volunteers will help plant and harvest produce.

“We see Fishers AgriPark as an extension of our efforts to educate people and engage visitors in agriculture,” said Jonathan Lawler, executive director of Brandywine Creek Farms. “Many Hoosiers are several generations removed from farming and give little thought to where their food comes from. This will be a very approachable place to reconnect with the land and to get involved in efforts to end hunger in our communities.”

Planting in the park is expected to begin in May. Groups, companies or individuals interested in volunteering can do so here.