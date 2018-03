INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fire at a two-story, vacant condo on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning led to $150,000 in damage.

Crews responded to a fire in the 2900 block of Tropical Drive at approximately 3:15 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were able to get the blaze under control within a half hour after arriving on scene.

#BREAKING: IFD is fighting what looks like a condo fire in 52nd St, between Allisonville & Keystone Ave. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/DgZm3Yi2Gj — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) March 14, 2018

2900 TROPICAL DR FIRE (on 52nd St between Allisonville & Keystone): Most of the flames are gone, & neighbors tell me that they think they don’t think anyone was living here when the fire broke out. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/ntNBanukHS — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) March 14, 2018

While the fire did cause more than $100,000 in damage, no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.