Person found dead at homeless camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a person found dead Wednesday night at a homeless camp on the city’s near-east side, Indianapolis Fire Department reports.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the death, said Rita Reith, a spokeswoman for the fire department. She said it was unclear if the person was on fire, but the person was in the area of a fire. The camp is along a fence in a wooded area by a creek called Pogues Run.

Fire authorities were first to be dispatched about 8:30 p.m. to a residential area in the 500 block of Dorman Street. That’s just north of East Michigan Street a few blocks east of Interstates 65-70.

No additional details were immediately available.

