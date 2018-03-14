Tax-preparation shop owner faces firearm charge after deadly dispute

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The owner of a tax-preparation business faces charges after a dispute over a tax return turned deadly.

Antonio Burse, 34, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, court records show.

The shooting happened before 11:30 a.m. March 6 outside a strip mall in the 4200 block of North Franklin Road. It was the first homicide of the year in Lawrence.

Lawrence police said Antonio Bertram, 25, stormed into Colbert/Bell Tax Service in the strip mall while he was holding a pair of guns and wearing a mask. Police said Bertram was there to confront employees over a tax return.

That’s when Burse pulled out his wife’s gun and fired.

Bertram later died from a single gunshot wounds.

Burse is not facing homicide charges, but, during the investigation, authorities learned Burse had been convicted of serious felony charges from March 2007.

Burse will have a pretrial conference June 19 in a Marion County court.