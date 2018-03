NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Keith Urban will be coming to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on June 16, a concert promoter announced late Friday afternoon.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23, said an announcement from Live Nation Media.

Urban’s 58-city tour will kick off a day earlier at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, according to Urban’s website. The tour will run through November, the promoter said.

The opening act will be Kelsea Ballerini.