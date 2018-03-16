Southwest flash sale has deals from Indy, other cities

INDIANAPOLIS (KXAN) – Feel like flying to Orlando? During Southwest’s flash sale, people can make the trip for $104 one-way from Indianapolis.

The airline announced the low fares from numerous airports across the country for those who book by March 19 for domestic trips between April 3 and June 13 as well as from Aug. 21 to Oct. 31.

Options from Indianapolis include Tamp, New York, Phoenix, Houston and other various destinations. The least expensive trip is a one-way to Chicago starting at $49.

There are flight deals from Indianapolis’s International Airport, as well as from Louisville, Memphis, Nashville and Chicago (Midway).