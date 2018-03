INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Uber is offering free rides tomorrow in Indianapolis, St. Patrick’s Day.

The company says that in order to take advantage of the promotion, you’ll need to use the code “INDYSTPATS” when you request a ride.

The code is good for one ride up to $15.

It will be available starting Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and will continue through Sunday morning at 3 a.m.

Uber says the move is to encourage people not to drink and drive while enjoying St. Patrick’s Day festivities.