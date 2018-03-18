Neighbors react after deadly shooting near Long’s Bakery

Related Coverage 1 dead, 1 in critical after near west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police still haven’t tracked down the person responsible for a deadly shooting near Long’s Bakery on the city’s west side Saturday night.

One man was pronounced deceased on the scene, while another man showed up at IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition. Police believe he was shot at the same location.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw a man get into a vehicle and speed off.

On Sunday at Long’s Bakery, an armed guard stood by. People in the area said the shop typically does not have security. Police spent Saturday night talking to witnesses and collecting evidence but have not identified a suspect. Long’s had a steady stream of customers; however, many said they were uneasy as they passed through.

“It’s really a shame. You have a wonderful mix of people that come through there. You have children. You have the elderly. You have the middle-aged. You have the white. You have the black, and yet you have such a dysfunctional area,” said Eric Taylor who lives in the neighborhood.

Eric Vanatti also lives nearby and said, “It will change how we do our everyday business. Just going for a walk we have to be mindful of who we see and who we run into.”

If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.