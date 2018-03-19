3-year-old Ohio girl dies after alleged abuse by babysitter

HAMILTON, OH (WCMH/AP) — After over a week in the hospital, 3-year-old Hannah Wesche has died.

Hannah’s babysitter, Lindsay Partin, was indicted Thursday in connection with alleged abuse that left the little girl brain-dead.

Her family confirmed her death to WLWT.

“We have to sit here and look at our dead little Hannah and just wait for these exams to tell us what we already know,” Hannah’s aunt Megan Latham said in an interview on March 12 with WLWT.

She said Partin shook her and abused her the previous Thursday.

“She’d gotten dropped off, a couple minutes later, she’s calling Jason, hysterical, doesn’t really know what’s happening, they call 911,” Latham said.

According to the family, Hannah had been punched and was passed out. She also had a black eye. Doctors removed part of her skull to relieve swelling on her brain.

“In order to do something like this to an innocent, fragile child, you would have to be a monster,” Latham said.

According to court documents, Partin admitted to shaking the child.