Pillsbury Bake Off Contest winner shares grand prize recipe

Memories created with family and friends in the kitchen can be moving, powerful, and create lasting bonds. Creating a favorite dish with loved ones then gathering and sharing it together is a tradition that has stood the test of time. These dishes often inspire new recipes that can become tradition for years and generations to come!

On today’s Indy Style, Pillsbury Bake Off Contest grand prize winner, Amy Nelson shows off her winning recipe, Bejeweled Cranberry-Orange Rolls. She also talks about what memories helped inspire this recipe and how creating it instantly transports her to a place of familiar and immediate happiness!

For more information visit www.BakeOff.com.

MORE ABOUT AMY NELSON:

Amy lives with her husband and 12-year old son, Asa, on a 20-acre farm in the Appalachian mountain area. The closest metro area is over 100 miles away! When she’s not working as a nurse, or tending to the farm animals, Amy can be found in the kitchen. Her mother was an avid home cook, and Amy grew up sitting on the counter, learning her tips and tricks. Amy now cooks for her family, and her son has started to get into baking. When he’s finished with his home schooling, the two love to experiment in the kitchen and put creative twists on baking recipes.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PILLSBURY