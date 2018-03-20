Car crashes into crematorium, injuring driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car crashed into a crematorium Tuesday afternoon on the city’s north side and left the driver injured.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman, said she was headed to a nearby bank and, the next thing she knew, she awoke and had driven through the west wall of the Leppert Mortuary and Crematory Services crematorium at 740 E. 86th St., just west of College Avenue, according to a news release from Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith. The crematorium is located behind the funeral home. The release did not identify the driver, who was in good condition at Community North Hospital.

Authorities were called to the scene at 4:30 p.m. and remained about 70 minutes to make sure the building was secure.

Once the four-door sedan was removed from the building, crews assisted funeral home personnel with securing the bodies that were in process for cremation and moved them to another location.