Certified Cheese Professional broadens your cheese horizons

What’s it take to become a certified “cheese professional?” Hmmmm. We wanted to find out, so Maggie Zillinger, of Whole Foods Market, is here to explain!
Where to get:
- For more information about cheese or pairings, visit the knowledgeable teams at any of the 3 area Whole Foods Market Indianapolis stores, including our newest location opening TOMORROW in downtown Indianapolis.
Cheeses:
- Tulip Tree Creamery Trillium
- Capriole O’Banon
- Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Kaltbach Cave Aged Gruyere
- Herve Mons Camembert
Website: