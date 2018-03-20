Certified Cheese Professional broadens your cheese horizons

What’s it take to become a certified “cheese professional?” Hmmmm. We wanted to find out, so Maggie Zillinger, of Whole Foods Market, is here to explain!

Where to get:

  • For more information about cheese or pairings, visit the knowledgeable teams at any of the 3 area Whole Foods Market Indianapolis stores, including our newest location opening TOMORROW in downtown Indianapolis.

Cheeses:

  • Tulip Tree Creamery Trillium
  • Capriole O’Banon
  • Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Kaltbach Cave Aged Gruyere
  • Herve Mons Camembert

Website:

Wholefoodsmarket.com

