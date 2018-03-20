IMPD: Woman shot in east side home was not targeted

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital after someone fired a gun into a home and shot her.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Ranita McKeller was not targeted but she may have become “a byproduct of the violence.” IMPD has not released any suspect information.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 3400 block of Maura Lane, near North Post Road and East 33rd Street.

Antionne Nailor said the victim is his girlfriend, Ranita McKeller. Nailor said he was at work during the shooting and he has no clue why someone would fire at the home.

“If this could happen to her, it could happen to anybody, no matter who you are,” Nailor said. “This is not her world. This is not her life.”

McKeller also said she does not know why someone would shoot at the home.

Nailor said there were more bullet holes than he cared to count in his home.

“There’s only two (bullets) that matter, and they hit my girl,” he said.

He said he expects McKeller to recover. She was alert and speaking clearly during a brief phone conversation from the hospital with a reporter.

A home and car next door to McKeller’s were also peppered with bullet holes Tuesday.

Tears rushed down Nailor’s face as he stopped by the house to get a phone charger to bring McKeller at the hospital. He said his daughter usually sleeps in the room where McKeller was shot but she stayed at her grandma’s overnight.

“If my daughter was here, she would be dead,” Nailor said.

Nailor shared a message for the shooter: “Just stop. If you don’t turn yourself in, just never do it again.

“People don’t need to be hurt. Nobody does. Even you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.