Ken Brewer is leaving WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorologist Ken Brewer is leaving the television industry.

Brewer, a presence on WISH-TV for 17 years, is stepping away to join Baron, a radar sales and development company. His last day will be March 23.

“It was a difficult decision to leave WISH-TV. I was offered a multi-year contract extension to stay, but at this stage of my life, I feel that if I want to try something new, now would be the time to do that,” Brewer said. “I have been doing TV weather for over 20 years, and I feel like I am ready for a new challenge.”

Brewer was in charge of running the day-to-day operations of the Storm Track 8 Team.

“Ken has been a staple at WISH-TV forecasting Indiana weather for almost two decades,” said Randy Ingram, Vice President and General Manager of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV. “His passion and personality will be greatly missed. In his new venture viewers and stations across the country will benefit from his dedication and experience as we have. We’re excited for Ken and the new opportunity ahead of him.”

Prior to joining WISH-TV in October 2000, Brewer was a meteorologist for WFOR in Miami, Florida. He later worked for WCTV, in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Ken has been a wonderful team member and great leader in our weather department,” said News Director Al Carl. “He will be greatly missed.”

Meteorologist Randy Ollis echoed Carl’s sentiments.

“Kenny will be truly missed. He is not only a great meteorologist but he is also a super nice guy, even though he is a FSU grad,” said Ollis. “He is a hard worker and also someone who treated everybody in a fair way. If there was severe weather Kenny would be here. Our loss will be Barons gain. Best to you, Ken.”