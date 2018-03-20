Man charged with OWI, leaving the scene after crashing into Evansville house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The man accused of running from a scene after crashing his truck into an Evansville house now faces criminal charges.

Erick Latham was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Monday afternoon. He’s facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while suspended.

On Friday, a truck crashed into the front porch of a house in Evansville.

It happened on East Virginia Street west of Highway 41.

EPD said a man lost control and crashed into the house. One person was inside the home at the time and was initially trapped. They were eventually able to get out safely, and uninjured.

Police said Latham tried to run away from the scene. He was caught and arrested.

Police said a neighbor was able to help identify Latham. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a leg injury during the crash.