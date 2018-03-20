Suspended driver arrested for driving 110 MPH in 55 MPH zone under influence, police say

SPENCER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have arrested a man in Spencer County, accused of driving more than 100 mph intoxicated.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper noticed car going 110 mph on State Road 66. The section of road near County Road 550 East is listed as a 55 mph speed limit zone.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Edward Moore of Grandview, Indiana.

According to ISP, Moore failed a sobriety test, posting a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit.

Moore is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.