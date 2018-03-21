A White House tradition comes to Indianapolis

Ready… set… roll those Easter Eggs!

A White House Tradition comes to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, and you’re invited to take part in the fun!

Delia Robertson, Special Events Manager, Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, tells us more:

As Indiana’s only President, Benjamin Harrison was the first to add music to the Easter Egg Roll in 1889 and 119 years later the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis, Ind. is hosting an Presidential Egg Roll in his honor at his home in the city. President Benjamin Harrison added music to the Easter Egg Roll, ordering the United States Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own,” to play lively tunes while the children romped on the South Lawn. John Philip Sousa, who directed the band, took delight in treating the Egg Roll guests to rousing marches. The president’s grandson Benjamin Harrison “Baby” McKee enjoyed the day with a new child’s cart and toy pony.

What: Presidential Egg Roll. Celebration will include racing decorated eggs through the grass, crafts, music and the Easter Bunny cheering on egg roll competitors.

When: Saturday, March 24; 9-10:30a.m.

Where: Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site; 1230 North Deleware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Cost: Free. Register at: http://www.presidentbenjaminharrison.org/events/upcoming-events/item/presidential-egg-roll

