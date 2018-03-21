Food tours and restaurant openings in Indy on tap for April

Jolene is here! You know what that means… the latest “scoop” on the restaurant news in and around Indy. Here’s what she tells us:

The food tours I’ve been working on with the Indianapolis Cultural Trail will be launching in April. There will be walking tours on Virginia Avenue and a bike tour that takes you all around downtown, with more tours to come.

Duke’s Indy, a new honky-tonk bar is opening this weekend on South West Street in the former Icehouse Bar. It will feature live country and bluegrass music and nostalgic food.

Also opening soon is Geraldine’s Supper Club and Lounge, a retro steakhouse from Fat Dan’s owner Dan Jarman. It should open soon on English Avenue. A Fat Dan’s will also be opening in Carmel in the former Crust pizza location.

Another big opening is Whole Foods that opens Thursday at Alabama and Market streets in downtown Indy.

And longtime Broad Ripple restaurant the Corner Wine Bar has closed. The business was sold and will reopen as The Corner.

For more foodie news, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.