Jury finds man guilty of pharmacy robberies, firearms charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man Wednesday was found guilty of several pharmacy robberies in the city in 2014, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Dexter Fisher, 33, was found guilty of three counts of robbery and four firearms-related charges in federal court in Indianapolis after a two-day trial.

“This case is the result of a joint investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s serial robbery unit and the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force into a series of pharmacy robberies that occurred along and near Shadeland Avenue on the east and northeast side of Indianapolis between in August and September of 2014,” said a news release from U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. “Each robbery had a similar modus operandi wherein the robbery suspect would linger in the store until the pharmacy counter was unoccupied, the robber would then jump the pharmacy counter, brandish a loaded firearm at pharmacy staff, and demand opioids from the business.”

The robberies occurred in CVS and Walgreens on the city’s east and northeast sides.

Federal authorities did not provide a jail-booking photo of Fisher.

No sentencing date has been set. Federal attorneys said Fisher could face life imprisonment as a maximum sentence.