Indiana man faces 6th suit for allegedly molesting 19 kids

Michael Begin Jr. is seen in an undated photo provided by the Clark County, Ind., Jail. Begin Jr. of Jeffersonville, Ind., has been arrested on charges alleging he molested 17 children ages 3 to 7 while he worked at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant. The abuse allegedly occurred at a YMCA and at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Jeffersonville. He was charged with two counts of child molestation in October. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 that he was filing another 20 counts against him. (Clark County, Ind. Jail via AP)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man charged with molesting 19 children faces a sixth civil lawsuit stemming from that alleged abuse.

The lawsuit filed March 12 on behalf of one of Michael Begin Jr.’s alleged victims names the 18-year-old Jeffersonville man, the Greater Clark School Corporation and YMCA of Southern Indiana Inc. as defendants.

Begin allegedly molested 19 children between the ages of 3 and 8 last fall while working at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.

Attorney Ken Pierce tells the News and Tribune his client was among the last allegedly abused by Begin. The civil suit is the sixth filed in Clark County against Begin since early February.

Begin remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond on 26 child molestation counts. He has maintained his innocence.