Quiet next two days before snow returns

A quiet and cold start to the morning with temperatures starting off in the mid to lower 20s. Sunshine and blue sky for this afternoon will slowly warm temperatures up to the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be slightly warmer with some places warming to the lower 50s with thickening clouds during the afternoon.

Winter Storm Warning from I-74 and northward from late Friday through Saturday evening. Snow will makes it way back into central Indiana overnight Friday through the day on Saturday. It’ll first start off as a wintry mix then transition to all snow showers. Location on where the heavy band of snow sets up is still uncertain but with in the heavy band 6-10″ of snow could fall. Stay tuned for updated snowfall amounts with in the upcoming days. Otherwise a winter like day Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Eventually the snow will die down with a linger wintry mix possible early Sunday morning. Highs will warm up slightly Sunday, topping out in the lower 40s.

Monday we welcome in Spring like conditions with highs returning to the 50s. Showers arrive late in the evening and linger for the better part of the week. Highs will warm up even more during the week with highs flirting with 60s with scattered showers and storms.