Students prepare for March For Our Lives rally

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People in central Indiana are preparing for the March For Our Lives rally this weekend.

Events connected to the movement are planned in cities across the country. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the youth-led initiative here in Indianapolis as a show of support against gun violence.

“I do not want others to continue being impacted by guns and violence in general,” said Maria Deleon, a senior at Crispus Attucks High School.

Deleon has been active with the Domestic Violence Youth Network for three years. On Thursday, she spent the evening with others making posters for Saturday’s rally. She said the recent school shooting in Florida served as a reminder of how important it is to keep spreading an anti-violence message.

“I started to think about if that were to happen here at my school. How would I react? Would I … why should I even be worrying about not being safe at my school?” said Deleon.

Leaders with the Domestic Violence Network say they’re helping to support these students any way they can.

“It is inspirational. It is hopeful that they find this to be so important and they’re willing to take their Saturday and their Thursday night to devote time,” said Lindsay Stawick, program director with the Domestic Violence Network.

She said that she and other leaders with the organization plan to attend the March for Our Lives rally as allies with the students.

“I hope that adults in our community, or across the nation, realize that young people do have a voice and it is important. What they have to say is important and it matters,” said Stawick.

“I am hoping that a lot of youth can come out and raise their voices or even just experience that rally and learn how to continue to raise awareness about this issue or any other issue that they feel strongly about,” said Deleon.

This event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Statehouse. For more information, visit the website for the March For Our Lives Indianapolis event by clicking here.