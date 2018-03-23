Friday night winter weather forecast update

This system still poses more questions than answers, but we have an updated forecast.

WARNINGS / ADVISORIES: Most of central Indiana is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5am Saturday to 8pm Saturday. Many places in that area could see 3″-7″ of snow. Outside of that there will be a sharp cutoff and many places will see little or no snow accumulation.

TIMING: Most snow will not arrive until closer to Daybreak Saturday morning and will last until about 7 or 8pm.

TOTALS: Most places in the I-74 Corridor and 30-40 miles on either side could see as low as 3″ or as high as 7″. I think more may be in the low to mid range of those totals.

NICE SUNDAY: Sunshine and temps in the 40s return Sunday.

MILD, SOGGY 8-DAY FORECAST: Temps will recover into the 50s next week, with rain and thunderstorm chances.