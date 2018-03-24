Chef Wendell: Healthy, delicious family meal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Preparing a healthy meal for the entire family can sometimes be a difficult task. Schedules don’t always permit for the healthiest of eating at times.

Here’s a simple meal that will get healthy fats and nourishing vitamins onto your family’s dinner plate. Good tomato sauces for pasta begin in the sauté pan with quality healthy cooking oil and lots of garlic. Combined with a dark leafy-green garden salad with a variety of vegetables and you’ve got a vitamin pill on a plate.

Pasta with garlic, tomato sauce, fresh basil and Parmesan

1-pound pasta, cooked to package instructions-(I prefer Barilla Plus)

4 tbsps. EVOO or avocado oil

8 cloves of garlic, minced-anti-cancer

½ tsp. ea. Himalayan salt and black pepper

½ tsp. hot pepper flakes 1 small can tomato concentrate-lycopene

1 cup water 1 package of fresh basil, julienned Parmesan

In a large sauté pan, add oil, garlic, pepper flakes and black pepper and gently simmer over medium heat for several minutes. Don’t walk away.

Add tomato concentrate and water then mix / whisk thoroughly.

Reduce to low heat and simmer for 1 minute. Adjust salt and pepper.

Add pasta, gently toss to coat.

Served topped with fresh basil leaves, ground fax or chia seed, and parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast flakes.

Garden “Vitamin” Salad

Dark leafy greens (Baby kale, spring greens, spinach)

Zucchini, cherry tomatoes, cauliflower and broccoli florets, diced raw beets, and red onion

Sliced avocado-good fat

Walnuts-Omega-3 Chia or ground flax seed-Omega 3, fiber and plus protein

Basic salad dressing (ball jar)

½ cup extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil-vitamin E and antioxidant

3-4 tbsp. apple cider vinegar, lemon juice or red wine vinegar-alkaline

1 tsp. Dijon

¼ tsp. ear Himalayan salt and black pepper

1 tbsp. sweet onion