One injured after potholes cause armored truck to overturn in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — One person is recovering after the roadway cause an armored truck to overturn Saturday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on northbound I-69 on a call that a Garda armed delivery truck rolled over.

Upon arrival, officials observed the vehicle sustaining major damage resting on a damaged guard rail.

The driver of the vehicle told officials he was travelling northbound when he began to encounter large potholes, casuing the truck to slide. After over-correcting one of the slides, he ran off the roadway and struck the guardrail.

The crash caused some money to become loose on the roadway.

The driver was treated for their injuries on scene and later released.

The crash caused traffic delays in the area.