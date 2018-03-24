Snow continues this afternoon

Heavy snow will continue into this afternoon across central Indiana. No changes to the warnings and advisories – Winter Storm Warning for much of the Indy metro until 11pm, with a Winter Weather Advisory for Hamilton, Hancock and a few other counties north central Indiana, along with southwestern Indiana until 11pm.

As of early afternoon, snowfall amounts around the Indy metro range between 2″-4″.

Expect steady snow showers, at times mixing with sleet. Wouldn’t be shocked to hear a few rumbles of thunder, too. Snow continues well into the afternoon and evening, winding down by late tonight..

Total snow accumulation of 3″-5″ in the warning area, with locally higher amounts possible. In the advisory areas, look for 1″-3″ of snow.

Roads for the most part are wet, but watch for slushy spots, as well as very low visibility as heavier snow bands move through.

Some refreezing could create slick spots overnight, with low temperatures dipping to the middle 20s.