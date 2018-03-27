5 gadgets to make spring cleaning easier

Dread spring cleaning? Not a fan of the work that goes into it? Well, Gadget Gram’s David Novak shows us a few products that are sure to help keep things simple… and clean!

Nugeni STEAMPAC+

$159.99; www.mynugeni.com

Simple clean-up of life’s complicated messes. The Nugeni STEAMPAC+ is the ultimate solution for a sanitized, deodorized and sparkling clean home … without the use of chemicals. Clean green, with no sacrifice in performance. With the full accessory kit (included), you can clean most anything … from fabric to toys, shower tile to appliances. Let the STEAMPAC+ do the heavy work, even in the hardest to reach and dirtiest of places.

Video: https://youtu.be/7VXOToUmoW4

Squasheet

$39 (twin or full size)/$49 (queen or king size); www.squasheet.com

Squasheet is a new wrinkle-free fitted bedsheet that conveniently “squashes” into an integrated pocket and transforms it into a decorative throw pillow. When used as a bedsheet, its integrated pocket doubles as a storage compartment for bedside essentials like a TV remote, a book or reading glasses. Squasheets won’t take up valuable space in a linen closet, keeping it clutter free and organized. Squasheet is made from 100% premium, ultra-soft brushed microfiber and is available in four sizes (twin, full, queen and king). The durable and comfortable integrated pillow cover is 100% canvas.

Video: https://youtu.be/ULYfXMJZNQc

Wagner FLEXiO 5000 Spray Painter

$189; www.wagnerspraytech.com

The FLEXiO 5000 stationary sprayer is perfect for longer painting projects, with less weight in your hand, because the motor is housed in the case on the ground. It has controls on the handle with variable speeds for cutting time and effort and can paint a wall 12 times faster than a brush. The 5000 comes with 2 different nozzles – one for painting multiple rooms, decks and sets of furniture. The other nozzle for fine finishing on cabinets and trim.

Video: https://youtu.be/Z93KY-fxXM8

Litter-Robot III Open Air w/Connect

$499; www.litter-robot.com

The best self-cleaning litter box just got even better. After the cat exits, the patented sifting process automatically separates the waste from the litter and deposits the clumps into a waste drawer for easy disposal. Now WiFi-enabled so you can remotely monitor and control a single Litter-Robot or multiple units. Compatible with Apple mobile devices with iOS 9.0 or greater.

Video: https://youtu.be/oUSdvYriphw

Duop Cleaning System

$29.99; www.theduop.com

A complete system for all your cleaning needs. The Duop complete cleaning and dusting system is the easiest way to clean, dust, and polish floors, walls, bathroom tiles, windows, ceilings, anything. Duop features a strong and lightweight aluminum 5-foot telescopic handle that allows you to easily reach those hard-to-reach areas. The Quickball ball and socket system allows the Duop cleaning heads to revolve at virtually any possible angle, making cleaning a breeze.

Video: https://youtu.be/wDt-FDL_1yo

To learn more, visit www.GadgetGram.com.