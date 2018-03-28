Northeast side residence fire leads to $80K in damage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Tuesday evening fire on the city’s northeast side lead to $80,000 in damage.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a residence in the 3300 block of North Denny Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Crews were able to get the fire at the single-story structure under control by 10 p.m.

Both occupants, Clarence and Ruth Thomas, were able to get out of the house unharmed. Both were out of the structure by the time crews arrived on scene.

There were no injuries reported.

Damage has been estimated at $80,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.