Taco Bell extends education benefits to all employees

WLNS) – If you’re looking for a way to improve your education, a job at Taco Bell could be the answer.

Taco Bell announced on Monday that it is partnering with Guild Education to provide education support for all 210,000 team members in its system of 7,000 restaurants in the U.S.

The company says a pilot of the program resulted in a 34 percent increase in retention for those enrolled over the first six months, supporting Taco Bell’s growth and hiring plans over the next five years.

Taco Bell team members will have access to personalized college advisors and tuition discounts for thousands of classes, certificates, and degrees.

“When we surveyed our employees, education support was one of the top three things they asked for,” said Frank Tucker, Global Chief People Officer at Taco Bell.

“The barriers to achieving their education goals were time, money and support. Our partnership with Guild delivers on all of these needs for our employees through access to online classes, financial aid guidance, tuition assistance and a personal counselor to support each student in real time.”

All Taco Bell corporate and franchise employees will have access to Guild’s academic and financial aid coaches and discounts to Guild’s education partners – a network of 80 online non-profit universities and learning providers, offering Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, programs such as high school completion and English-as-a-second-language and a wide selection of certificates.

Taco Bell corporate employees, along with employees of participating franchises, will also have access to up to $5,250 per calendar year in tuition assistance including books and supplies, paid up front so that employees don’t have any out-of-pocket costs.

Taco Bell employees can learn more about the partnership and services available to them here.